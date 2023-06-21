0
Menu
News

Some teachers have failed licensure exams 10 times – Registrar of GTLE

Dcbjk.png Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, the Registrar of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), has expressed concern over the number of teachers who have attempted the exam multiple times without success.

According to him, some teachers have written the licensure examination up to eight or ten times but have been unable to pass, leading to doubts about their suitability for the teaching profession.

“As a council, I think it is a worry to the whole nation but the fact still remains that we need the right calibre of people in our classrooms and we cannot afford to compromise on quality. Let me also underscore the examination that was written recently was exclusively for re-sitters some of whom have written the examination five times, eight times 10 times and they have still not been successful,” 3news.com quoted him to have said in an interview with TV3 on June 2023.

He added that in the most recent examination session, out of the 7,728 aspiring teachers who participated, only 1,277 managed to pass.

He emphasized the National Teaching Council's commitment to ensuring that classrooms are filled with competent educators, highlighting the importance of maintaining quality standards. The registrar further highlighted that the recent examination was specifically designated for re-sitters, including those who had attempted the test multiple times without success.

“So, in the course of the reforms, we decided that fresh candidates were not required to write this licensure examination so we limited it exclusively to re-sitters, 7000 people who have been writing the exams and have not passed. When the results came it was not different from the previous records, they still could not make it.

“Some people are just not capable of passing and I think…. they might be very good in other areas but might not be very good in the art of teaching and so they may have to redirect their energies to other areas,” he added.



You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Related Articles: