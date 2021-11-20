Some top controversies surrounding Kojo Tsikata

The late Kojo Tsikata

Captain Tsatsu Tsikata has passed away

The cause of his death is unknown



He was accused of kidnapping and murdering 3 high court judges in 1983



The late Kojo Tsikata was implicated by a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice G.E.K. Aikins, in the kidnapping and murder of three high court judges and a retired army officer on June 30, 1983.



According to Justice G.E.K. Aikins, the late Kojo Tsikata never stood trial under the PNDC era.



Apart from Captain Kojo Tsikata, one Sergeant Aloga Akata-Pore was also implicated in the same case.

According to Wikipedia, the late Kojo Tsikata was heavily scrutinized by Ghanaians for his actions.



But during the National Reconciliation Commission (NRC) hearing, he [Kojo Tsikata] denied being involved with the killing of the judges.



Reports indicate that there was not enough evidence to prosecute Captain Tsikata.



The Attorney General of Ghana's detailed report showed that before the execution of the sole witness, he withdrew his accusation against Captain Tsikata.



Joachim Amartey Quaye, one of the architects of the murderous incident was imprisoned and some soldiers; Tekpor, Dzandzu, and Helki were all found guilty of murder.

They were subsequently sentenced to death and executed by firing squad.



One of the convicted, Amedeka, escaped prison and has not been seen since, Wikipedia has reported.



