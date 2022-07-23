1
Menu
News

Some traders deliberately hiking prices to make government unpopular - Charles Owusu

Video Archive
Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has lambasted some Ghanaian traders over the high cost of foodstuff in the country.

Charles Owusu, in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", expressed his disgust over the high prices of commodities and its attribution to global economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine/Russia war.

According to him, some traders have placed extortionate prices on their commodities to make the Akufo-Addo government unpopular.

He backed his argument with his own experience telling host Nana Yaw Kesseh that he recently received foodstuffs from Techiman and the prices shocked him.

He narrated that he received 100 tubers of yam and all cost him GHC 650, wondering why commodities at places like Techiman are so cheaper than those found in markets in the capital city, Accra.

"Why is it that when it comes to Accra, they sell it at such high prices, just to make the government unpopular? How?", he exclaimed.

To him, the traders are "intentionally increasing the prices of commodities so that there will be hardships in the country".

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: