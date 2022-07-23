Some traders deliberately hiking prices to make government unpopular - Charles Owusu

Former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has lambasted some Ghanaian traders over the high cost of foodstuff in the country.

Charles Owusu, in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", expressed his disgust over the high prices of commodities and its attribution to global economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine/Russia war.



According to him, some traders have placed extortionate prices on their commodities to make the Akufo-Addo government unpopular.



He backed his argument with his own experience telling host Nana Yaw Kesseh that he recently received foodstuffs from Techiman and the prices shocked him.



He narrated that he received 100 tubers of yam and all cost him GHC 650, wondering why commodities at places like Techiman are so cheaper than those found in markets in the capital city, Accra.

"Why is it that when it comes to Accra, they sell it at such high prices, just to make the government unpopular? How?", he exclaimed.



To him, the traders are "intentionally increasing the prices of commodities so that there will be hardships in the country".



