0
Menu
News

Some youth languishing in jail for their inability to pay court fines as low as GH¢250 - GPS

Ghana Prison Service Logo GPS Ghana Prisons Service logo

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

Some youth in Kumasi are languishing in prison facilities in the Ashanti region for their inability to pay GH¢250 court fines.

According to the management of Ghana Prisons Service in the Ashanti region, that has contributed to the congestion nature at the Kumasi Central Prisons facility.

Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Prisons Command, ASP Richard Bukari, made the disclosure on Otec FM’s ‘Nyansapo’ show hosted by Captain Koda on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

“Some youth are serving various jail terms at the prison facilities in the region for not being able to settle courts fines as low as GH¢250, a situation creating congestions at some facilities,” he said.

He then appealed to philanthropists to settle some of these fines to release them to decongest the facilities that pose health hazards to the inmates.

He said though the government has rolled out programs to decongest the facilities, the situation is bad at the various facilities in the region.

“I will then appeal to individuals and organizations to assist the Prisons Service by paying fines of these inmates to allow those serving longer jail sentences to have breather spaces,” he Captain Koda.

He also disclosed that the Kumasi Central Prisons built to accommodate 450 inmates now contain over 3,000 inmates, creating discomfort to the inmates.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report