Somebody somewhere is being vindictive – Lawrence Tetteh reacts to impounded Land Cruiser

Founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh

The founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has for the first time addressed the issue of his car being impounded by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking in an interview on GBC, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Tetteh alleged that his Land Cruiser was confiscated by persons who want to harm his reputation.



According to him, the action of the police and the media reports that followed was wrong and is being masterminded by a spiteful person.



“In this country, we live in, we should not use the media and the security to undermine people’s hard-earned reputations. To tell you the truth, I am not even in the country. So, this whole saga about my car being arrested and being impounded is somebody somewhere being vindictive. Somebody somewhere is not happy with me and wants to undermine my reputation.



“I think we should get this straight that when we want to discharge our duties in law, we should not use it to undermine people’s position. Whoever is in charge of this, I think they have carried this matter wrongly and the whole essence is just to undermine somebody’s credibility,” he said



Officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service stationed at the Airport Police Station impounded a car belonging to the founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach.

According to a Citinewsroom.com report, a driver of the preacher was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, for the unlawful use of strobe lights.



According to the report, the police intend to put the driver of the preacher before a court for prosecution, after which he will be ordered to remove the strobe lights.



According to Ghana's laws, fitting strobe lights and sirens violates road traffic regulations 74(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180. It is only reserved for emergency service providers and some state functionaries.



Meanwhile, the driver of Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has been fined GH¢2,160 for using strobe lights in breach of the country’s traffic regulations.



The La Motor court sentenced the driver, along with 17 other drivers, for various traffic offences on September 15, 2022.

Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/DO