Sometimes use common sense to elect your flagbearers – Lecturer to 'book long' NPP

Rev. Boffah Opoku Mensah, a lecturer at the Christian Service University, has voiced criticism against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its approach to selecting presidential candidates.

The University lecturer highlighted a recurring issue within the NPP when it comes to selecting a successor during their tenure in power.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerapa TV on July 27, 2023, he emphasized that since 1992, the party has consistently struggled with this process.



Rev. Opoku Mensah remarked, "The truth is that the NPP as a political party has a big problem dealing with second terms and getting a successor whenever they are in power, and they have not been able to deal with that problem."



Drawing attention to the current pool of candidates for the NPP, Rev. Opoku Mensah questioned some of their motivations for aspiring to lead Ghana.



He emphasized that there seemed to be an overabundance of intellectualism within the party, and suggested that at times, common sense should also be considered.

“NPP has a problem of electing their flagbearers, you see too much intellectuality, that we always say that NPP is full of book knowledge sometimes they have to use common sense, I am saying it on authority on this big platform, you yourself have sat here and said that most of them will get zero during the polls, let us be honest and sincere about ourself that, what will make some of them even think that they want to be president.



"I don’t want to mention anybody’s name, so when you look at the ten candidates, some of them you ask yourself that he himself if he looks through the mirror and tells himself that I want to lead Ghana, what mindset comes to his head, and we have gotten a situation whereby when president Kufour was leaving power we had 16 thieves going to elect one thief quoting Aseidu Nketiah,” he said.







