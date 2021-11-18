Somoco partners GhanaWeb for Road Safety Walk

Somoco Ghana Ltd is sponsoring the walk with a financial package

Somoco Ghana Ltd. is partnering GhanaWeb to hold its maiden road safety walk.

The event which comes off on the 27th of November, 2021 seeks to create awareness about safety on Ghana’s roads.



This comes in the wake of recent alarming statistics emerging from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).



The MTTD disclosed in October that over 2,000 persons have lost their lives from January to September, whilst over 11,000 have suffered various degrees of injury from road crashes.



GhanaWeb, in view of this, kicked off its Road Safety campaign at the start of the year, to help curb the worrying spate of accidents in the country.



As part of its activities, it is holding a Road Safety Walk to wrap up the campaign. To support this initiative, Somoco Ghana Ltd, a partner to the World’s number one and largest motorcycle manufacturer in West Africa has joined the campaign as title sponsor.

As a company that majors in manufacturing quality, durable and fuel-efficient bikes, and tricycles, Somoco hopes to educate prospective clients and the entire Ghanaian populace about the need for safety on the roads, by supporting the road safety walk.



Other partners include Verna Mineral Water and Delish Restaurant.



Scheduled to begin at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), participants will walk through the principal streets of the N4, through the Atomic roundabout where the team will visit some major taxi and bus stations and then proceed towards East Legon where the walk will end.



Lead Ambassador of the walk, Bice Osei Kufour (Obour) will be spearheading the event together with the staff of GhanaWeb, key stakeholders of the campaign, some celebrities including Black Sheriff, and some members of the general public.



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:

The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and focused on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and the absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Authority, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



About Somoco Ghana Ltd.

Somoco Ghana Limited is a partner to the World’s No.1 and largest 3 wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto, trading in Boxer Motorbikes and RE auto-rickshaws in West Africa. Somoco Ghana Limited partnered with the World’s fourth largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto Limited in 2013 to launch boxer motorbikes in Ghana to seize the opportunity for individual mobility.



Today, Somoco Ghana Limited boast of the largest and widespread service centers across Ghana providing swift, efficient and excellent customer service to Ghanaians nationwide. Somoco offers motorists the highest quality, durable and fuel-efficient bikes at affordable prices which are unmatched in the Ghanaian market.



As a customer-driven company, Somoco caters to the variety needs and requirements of customers by manufacturing or assembling bikes that are fit for the Ghanaian terrain under the following categories:



• Utility: Boxer 125(5G), Boxer 150(5G) Pulsar and Discover



• Commuter: Boxer 125 (5G)

• Passenger and Cargo Tricycle: RE and Maxima



Somoco has consistently delivered the best Aftersales Support services over the years with well-groomed, trained and certified technicians nationwide.



Our Aftersales Support Services includes but not limited to 6-12months product warranty, provision of high quality & durable spare parts, expert advice on maintenance, road safety advice and many more relevant support services.