Son attacks father with machete to rescue dying mother

The boy inflicted machete wounds on his father

A 17-year-old son inflicted machete wounds on his 38-year-old father to rescue his dying mother at Nkran near Jacobu in the Ashanti region.

The victim, Joyce Tei, and the accused, Thomas Peprah, popularly known as Piero, are farmers and married with five children. The youngest child is eight (8) months old.



Reports say the accused has been pestering the victim with accusations of infidelity since she gave birth to the youngest child. His suspicion is that the children may not be his biological children.



On July 15, 2021, at about 4:30 am, he woke the victim up and questioned her again over allegations of sexual affairs with another man.



This created a misunderstanding between them. The accused became incensed then suddenly pulled a machete he had reportedly hidden under the bed to inflict multiple wounds on the victim.



She screamed for help while bleeding profusely but the suspect reportedly locked the gate ostensibly to prevent anyone from entering the room.



Their 17-year-old elder son who was sleeping in another room upon hearing the agony of the mother rushed to call another tenant in the house who came and broke into the room.

The boy overpowered the father, picked the machete and inflicted deep cuts on the father before being able to rescue his mother who was in a pool of blood.



she was rushed to St. Peter’s hospital but was referred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was on admission.



Police upon receipt of information rushed to Nkran village where the man was seen lying in a pool of blood.



Police rushed him to St Peter’s Hospital where he was admitted, treated and discharged on July 18, 2021.



He was charged with causing harm and put before the Bekwai Circuit Court on Friday, July 23, 2021.



The Presiding Judge Mark Diboro remanded the accused into lawful custody to reappear on July 29, 2021.