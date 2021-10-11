Son of GIHOC boss marries Akufo-Addo's daughter

Edwina Akufo-Addo with her husband Kwabena Jumah

There was joy in the home of the first family over the weekend as one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s daughters tied the knot.



Pictures in circulation on social media indicate that Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo married Kwabena Jumah who is the son of a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.



Reports indicate that the event which had a limited number of attendees was held at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



In some of the viral videos and pictures, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the GIHOC Distilleries was seen draped in kente cloth whilst President Akufo-Addo wore a white long sleeve with black trousers to witness his daughter’s special day.

First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was also seen in a nice dress at the ceremony.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia and other bigwigs of the NPP were spotted at the ceremony.



The emergence of the pictures on social media has led to praise and blessings for the newly-married.



Critics also view the union as another example of how the political class consolidate their gains.



