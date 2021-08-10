Son of late John Atta Mills marries

Kofi Mills, son of the late President Atta Mills, with his wife

• Kofi Mills is married

• He is the only son of the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills



• Photos of his wedding were shared by TV3 Ghana



The son of the late former president of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.



Kofi Atta Mills, the only son of the former president, was seen in photos shared by TV3 Ghana.



The photos showed him in both a traditional kente cloth and a suit with a matching black bowtie even as he stood by his bride.



The ceremony is said to have been held in London.

Here are some photos from the event:



















