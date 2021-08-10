Son of late John Atta Mills marries

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The son of the late former president of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.
Kofi Atta Mills, the only son of the former president, was seen in photos shared by TV3 Ghana.
The photos showed him in both a traditional kente cloth and a suit with a matching black bowtie even as he stood by his bride.
The ceremony is said to have been held in London.
