Son of late John Atta Mills marries

Kofi Atta Mills Marries Kofi Mills, son of the late President Atta Mills, with his wife

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kofi Mills is married

• He is the only son of the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills

• Photos of his wedding were shared by TV3 Ghana

The son of the late former president of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.

Kofi Atta Mills, the only son of the former president, was seen in photos shared by TV3 Ghana.

The photos showed him in both a traditional kente cloth and a suit with a matching black bowtie even as he stood by his bride.

The ceremony is said to have been held in London.

Here are some photos from the event:









