‘Sophisticated’ scammer mocks Tell it All members after scamming them of huge cash

File photo

A highly skilled scammer has managed to scam compassionate members of the Facebook group, Tell It All, after the suspect impersonated a physically challenged female and posted a heart-warming message about how she was doing her best possible to provide for her daughter’s needs.

The scammer executed the ploy under the name Emelly Aidoo, a Ghanaian resident in Akim Oda. Following the posting of the touching message about her struggles as a parent, many sympathetic and empathetic members of the group donated various amounts to the scammer while others promised to take up the duty of providing for her daughter’s needs.



The cover of the scammer was however blown when influential Facebooker and member of the group, Nana Tea, sought to meet with her to authenticate her story so that a wealthy US-based Ghanaian could cater for her and her daughter.



She lured Mr Nana Tea to Akim Oda but failed to show up to meet him or communicate with him so that he could locate her and verify her story.



Nana Tea then posted about his ordeal and warned members to endeavour to contact admins of the group to ascertain the veracity of stories before sending money.

The woman who was impersonated, Nkiruka Miracle Rosemary, a Nigerian has denied behind the account that has scammed them and has advised that members be cautious when dealing with persons on Facebook. She even went on Facebook live to show proof that she wasn’t the one.



Later the daring scammer, Emelly Aidoo, who had initially registered on Facebook as Kingsley Agyapong then mocked the members on the page by saying among others that she/he had managed to get just nearly GHC 5,000 from the members. She/ he even posted pictures of the money gotten from the scam.



Some members of the group took him/her on, cursing him/her. But the unfazed scammer went on and on with them throwing jibes and having, predictably, a good laugh.