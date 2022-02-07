Sosu: Court orders Police to file disclosures

Sosu pleaded not guilty to charges against him

Source: GNA

A Kaneshie District Court has ordered the prosecution in the case in which Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, is accused of blocking public roads during a demonstration last year, to file disclosures.

The court asked the prosecution to file the disclosures on Sosu and his counsel as well.



The matter has been adjourned to March 14, by Magistrate Oheneba Kufour.



When sitting resumed today, Mr. Kwadjoga Adawudu, counsel for Sosu, indicated that the prosecution had not served them anything.



Mr. Adawudu said he was withdrawing all applications because Sosu’s plea had been taken and the court had admitted him to self-recognisance bail.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, the Prosecutor, said the Police was waiting for the defence counsel to move his two applications before the court.

The MP is facing an additional charge of destroying public property.



He has pleaded not guilty.



The MP joined his constituents at Ayi- Mensah, Danfa, and Otinibi in a demonstration over poor roads on October 25, last year.



During the protest, some of the protestors allegedly blocked roads, burnt tyres, and destroyed some public property.



After the demonstration, the Police had been unsuccessful in their attempt to arrest Sosu, who is also a human rights lawyer.