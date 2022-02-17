Sosu-Judges impasse: Questions AMJG is seeking answers to

Judges

The Madina MP has responded to the bench

He stated, he has not scandalised them



Francis-Xavier Sosu has been dragged before the GLC over his ‘political judges’ comment



The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) have lodged a formal complaint with the General Legal Council (GLC) against Madina MP and private legal practitioner, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



Sosu while speaking to TV3 during the anti-E-Levy ‘Yentua’ demonstration on Thursday, February 10, said, “I am begging you, if you make yourself a political judge, you will be treated as a political judge.



“What it means is that when you become partisan as a judge remember that your tenure of office as a judge will run with the political party that you favour. Let that be clear because political power is very transient, positions are not possessions so people will come, people will go,” he added.



The AMJG in a statement dated February 16, 2022, said they found the comments as an, ‘unfortunate, reckless and misguided’ one against judges.

The Association via the statement:



“It considers the statement of Honourable Sosu as deliberate and calculated to create disaffection against the Judiciary and an attempt to scandalise the Judiciary and we condemn the said statement in no uncertain terms.”



The AMJG added that the comment from the Private Legal Practitioner is an unprovoked attack on the Judiciary intended to intimidate Judges who are doing their work.



The complaint, they said, is necessary due to the severity of the MP's comment and the potential to damage the image of the Judiciary.



AMJG with their official complaints to GLC, will be seeking answers to the following questions from the MP;



1. Who is a political judge?

2. Who determines who is a political judge and by what criteria is the determination made?



3. Who are the so-called political judges?







