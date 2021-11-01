Sosu being headstrong, he must report himself – Effah Darteh

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina

Private Legal practitioner, Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh, has asked the MP for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu to stop being headstrong and report himself to the Police for investigations.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Madina, Lawyer Francis Sosu cited the Regional Director of Operations and the Adentan Divisional Police commander for contempt of Parliament after the latter allegedly manhandled him during the "Fix Our Roads” demonstration.



Some residents of Ayimensa, Kweiman, Danfa and La Nkwantanang in the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, clashed with Police on Monday 25th October 2021 after the latter attempted to arrest the Member of Parliament for the area, Lawyer Francis Sosu during a “Fix Our Roads” demonstration to press home their demand for better roads in the area.



The stalemate lasted for about 15 minutes but the MP managed to sneak into his car to evade arrest but the determined officers pursued him to his car. Lawyer Sosu further resisted the arrest and sped off.



The Police on Sunday 31st October 2021 allegedly tried to arrest Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu for the second time at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries in Madina.

The security personnel allegedly surrounded the church in an attempt to arrest the lawyer while he was worshipping on Sunday.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Private Legal practitioner, Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh, explained that he expects Francis Sosu to know better and just go and write his statement at the Police station.



“I do not understand what’s going on in Madina because the MP is a lawyer like myself and I know lawyers and Policemen are brothers. I expect him to just go to the Police station and report himself for questioning. It’s not as if anybody wants to put him in cells. I don’t understand why Francis is doing this. I don’t understand. This is a simple matter and I don’t know why he wants this to become a big issue. It’s not the best,” Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



