Sosu fails to show up in court for the second time

Francis-Xavier Sosu

There was another no show at the Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday when the case between the Republic and Madina Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, was called.

The legislator failed to show up in court as he is still out of the jurisdiction on parliamentary duties.



Magistrate of the Court, Oheneba Kuffour citing another letter from Speaker Alban Bagbin noted that the Madina MP has not returned from his duties.



He however described some portions of the letter from parliament as confusing.



He cited the part of the letter which states, “I have been directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to bring to the attention of the Hon. Court that the Hon. Member is attending at the proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the first Session of the 8th Parliament, which commenced on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and is also currently representing Parliament and the Country in a conference in the United States of America.”

Magistrate Kuffour was of the view that the letter created the impression Parliament was sitting in Ghana and abroad.



But reacting to the concern raised by the Magistrate, lead counsel of Francis Sosu, Victor Adawudu explained that it meant the MP was performing parliamentary duties.



“I’ve always insisted that Sosu is not a coward. If he has rights he will defend. We don’t see this as any matter that he will run away from,” Victor Adawudu intimated. He assured that the MP would show up in court once he returned.



The case was subsequently adjourned to 29th November, 2021.