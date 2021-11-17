'Sosu is not a coward, he'll be back to defend his rights' - MP's lawyer speaks

IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu

Embattled MP for Madina is ready to show up in court

Sosu is the subject of two criminal charges



His case has been adjourned twice due to his unavailability



Lawyer Victor Adawudu, the lawyer for embattled Madina Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has stressed that his client is not a coward and does not fear appearing in court.



Adawudu was addressing the press at the Kaneshie Circuit Court premises on Tuesday after a criminal offence case lodged against the MP by the Ghana Police Service was adjourned for the second time because of the MP's unavailability.



The Speaker of Parliament through an official told the court that the lawmaker was away in the United States on Parliamentary duty, the reason for which he (the Speaker) could not produce him.

"My understanding is that Parliament has started proceedings and whiles proceedings are ongoing, he is representing Parliament at a conference in the United States of America.



"So for me, it is just a continuation to say that Parliament is in session and whiles it is in session be has gone of Parliamentary duty by attending a conference.



"He will come back to Ghana, I have always insisted that Sosu is not a coward. He doesn’t even see that the Parliamentary immunity is something that will not make him defend his rights, if he has rights, we will defend his right," Adawudu said.



Adding that it was because Sosu was open to appearing in court that he: "has instructed me as a lawyer to come into the matter so that he will defend his right because we don’t see this as a matter that he will run away from."



The court presided over by Oheneba Kuffuor adjourned the hearing to November 29. Adawudu had said in court "my information is that he might be back by next week."





The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency on October 25.



Police tried to arrest him on the day of the protest but failed, an official request to Speaker Alban Bagbin to have the MP released for questioning was also turned down.



A second arrest attempt was foiled last two weeks at church premises where the MP was worshipping.



This is the second time the court has had to adjourn the case because of Sosu's absence.