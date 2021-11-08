Sosu out of the country - Speaker tells court

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

• Francis-Xavier Sosu charged with unlawful road blockage and destruction of public property

• Police tried to arrest Madina MP on two occasions



• Sosu threatens to sue Ghana Police Service over ‘needless attacks’



The police prosecutor has informed the Kaneshie District Court that the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency is currently out of the country for Parliamentary duty hence his failure to show up in court.



According to ASP Sylvestre Asare, this was revealed in a letter by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to the Ghana police.



The case was consequently adjourned to November 16.



The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, was expected to appear before an Accra court to face charges for unlawful road blockage and destruction of public property.

This comes after the police served him criminal summons for his involvement in a protest in his constituency.



The protest, the police said, led to an “unlawful road blockade and destruction of public property.”



The police had written to parliament for him to avail himself for questioning but parliament refused to grant the request of the police citing articles 117 and 118 of the Constitution.



The Speaker of parliament, however, referred the matter to the privileges committee of parliament for findings and recommendations.



But the police has now taken a step to challenge the matter before the court after two failed attempts to arrest him.



