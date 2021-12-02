Sosu right to have resisted police arrest – Lawyer

Ghanaian Lawyer, Chris Ackumey has asserted that Madina MP Francis Sosu resisting the police arrest is justified.
The lawyer believes that the police during this period have displayed an “anti-civil behaviour” which has led the Madina MP to use all constitutional means of resisting arrest.
Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “I sincerely believe that the failure of Sosu to report to the police stems from the police anti-civil behaviour by even attempting to arrest him at church of all places.”
Further illustrating his point, he likens the situation that the MP finds himself in to a “blazing fire”. “Honestly, if you see a blazing fire, will you carry a gallon of petrol near the fire? You won’t do it. It will be just stupidity or foolishness to carry petrol to a blazing fire.
"How will go to the police station or honour an invitation when the same police try to arrest you in the house of God on a Sunday. So, if for any reason or the other, Sosu is using parliament and constitution as a shield, he has a basis to do so. The police did not do well in the first place,” he added.
A Kaneshie District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu.
This followed the failure of the MP to appear in court for the third time after he was provisionally charged for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property.
The court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba-Kuffour, issued the bench warrant following an application by the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Sylvester Asare.
