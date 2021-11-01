Sosu's bodyguard interdicted for recklessly driving into crowd - Police

Inspector Daniel Agbavor, police bodyguard for Madina MP

Inspector Daniel Agbavor, the official police bodyguard of the Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu has been interdicted.

A statement signed by Acting Director of Police Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Fori reveals that it is in relation to misconduct.



“The Police guard previously assigned to the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, has been interdicted for alleged misconduct. He is alleged to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, 25th October 2021, in the Madina Constituency, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians.



"The two officers have officially reported the incident to the Police Administration for investigations and possible disciplinary action.

"The Parliamentary Protection Unit has been tasked to assign a new guard to the MP”, the release reads in part.



