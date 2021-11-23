Sosu’s case: We’ll resist attempts to 'cow' our members - Minority

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The police are on the heels of Francis-Xavier Sosu to prosecute him

Minority MPs are law-abiding, Haruna Iddrissu says



We will resist attempts to harass our members, Haruna Iddrissu



The Minority caucus in parliament has vowed not to allow the state, through the repressive state apparatus including the Ghana Police Service to “cow” its members.



Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu indicated that his side’s members of parliament although law-abiding, would not sit aloof for law enforcement agencies to harass them.



His comment comes on the back of a recent tussle between Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, and the Ghana Police Service.

“There was an attempt to arrest him [Francis-Xavier Sosu]. After that failed, a protest and a letter were written. If the letter had preceded the arrest, I’m sure the Speaker would have no problem. Many members of Parliament daily are interrogated [by] law enforcement [agencies]. Nobody is above the law. We will never ever obstruct any institution of state from the performance of it lawful and legitimate duties. But we will stand to fight any attempt to use law enforcement to intimidate, to harass in order to cow our members,” he cautioned.



Touching on a meeting the leadership of parliament intends to have with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that they will seek to assure him of parliament’s cooperation.



“…to assure him that we have always respected the rule. Police, CID have probed and investigated many members of parliament….some are even before the court so if parliament was not cooperative, how would you have prepared a docket to be in court?” he quizzed.



The Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has in recent times been fighting attempts by the police to prosecute him on charges of destruction to public property and obstruction of the highway after he led his constituents to demonstrate over the poor nature of roads in his area of jurisdiction on October 29, 2021.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin has on two occasions written to the court starting that Francis Xavier-Sosu had traveled out of the country and was unavailable for the court hearing.