Sosu’s case adjourned to Nov. 16

Madina Lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu

The case involving Madina Lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu has been adjourned to November 16 by the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.

The prosecution told the court on Monday November 8 that they had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin indicating that Sosu is currently on parliamentary duties out of the country.



Earlier, Sosu’s colleague MP for South Danyi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, revealed that as of Saturday November 6, the embattled lawmaker was not in Ghana.



Mr Dafeamekopr therefore refuted claims by the Police that he had been served the criminal summons to appear in court.



Speaking on the Key Points show on TV3/3FM Saturday November 6 with host Dzifa Bampoh, Mr Dafeamekopr said “Sosu has not been served, he is not even available at the moment.



“I think that there will be an opportunity for Sosu to be served. But I heard something very interesting from ACP Kwesi Fori. He actually said to the whole country that they have issued a criminal summons and the Honorable Sosu has been duly served. That is a blatant falsehood.



“The Honorable Sosu as we speak is on Parliamentary duties outside of this country. He is likely to return tomorrow or Monday.”

The Police had officially charged him for causing damage to public property.



The Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, said on Wednesday November 3 that he had been duly served and was expected to appear in court.



“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress MP had led some of his constituents to embark on a demonstration against deplorable roads in his constituency.



The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.



Sosu has however denied saying “That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration.”