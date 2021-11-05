Sosu’s saga: Police acted unprofessionally - Lecturer

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

• Francis-Xavier Sosu has been charged with unlawful road blockage and destruction of public property

• Police tried to arrest the Madina MP on two occasions



• Sosu is expected to appear before the court on November 8



A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, has said the police acted unprofessionally by trying to arrest the MP for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



The police on two occasions, tried to arrest the MP for “unlawful road blockade and destruction of public property” during a demonstration in his constituency.



Reacting to this development, Dr. Ateku said the police should have acted in accordance with Articles 117 and 118 which talks about MPs and the subject of arrests. “I think that the police acted unprofessionally and that is the reason why we are where we are, and I say this because they acted without recourse to the existing laws that we have, talking about the (Article 117, 118 ) of the 1992 Constitution and the practice over the years as far as either serving or arresting MPs is concerned,” AsaaseRadio.com reported.



“I think that if the police had followed this particular due process as has been in the past by maybe notifying the Speaker or writing to the Speaker that this particular MP has some issues to answer, I think we wouldn’t have been where we are today,” Dr Ateku said.

Meanwhile, Francis-Xavier Sosu, is expected to appear before an Accra court to face charges for unlawful road blockage and destruction of public property.



This comes after the police served him a criminal summon for his involvement in a protest in his constituency.



The police had written to parliament for him to avail himself for questioning but parliament refused to grant the request of the police.



The Speaker of parliament however referred the matter to the privileges committee of parliament for findings and recommendations.



The service has now taken a step to challenge the matter before the court.