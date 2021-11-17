Sosu spotted in parliament

Francis-Xavier Sosu is arrowed here in parliament

Francis-Xavier Sosu has filed a motion seeking an enforcement of his fundamental human rights

Speaker Alban Bagbin said the MP was on parliamentary duties outside the jurisdiction



Ken Ofori-Atta is getting ready to read the 2022 budget



The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been spotted on the floor of parliament ahead of the reading of the 2022 Economic Police and Budget Statement.



The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, is in the House to deliver the statement on behalf of the government, and as is a constitutional requirement, and parliament is expected to see a full house.



Although the Madina MP had been away from the public eye in the last few days with the Ghana Police Service making several attempts to get him to appear in court over a case brought against the former for leading a demonstration in his constituency weeks ago, he has shown up for the reading of the budget.



Yesterday, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Francis-Xavier Sosu was for the second time absent in court at the Kaneshie District Court 1.

Sosu’s failure to appear in court today comes despite the fact that the court had served parliament a hearing notice, ASP Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor told the court, reports citinewsroom.com.



He also wondered if the same had been responded to, seeing that on November 10, 2021, a letter signed by a Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Eric Owusu Mensah, and addressed to the Registrar of the Court noted in response to the hearing notice.



The letter further indicated that Francis-Xavier Sosu was still out of Ghana on parliamentary duty.



The letter read in part that the MP is “attending the proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament which commenced on Tuesday 26th November 2021, and is also currently representing Parliament and the country in a conference in the United States of America.”



It is unclear whether the Madina MP was indeed out of the country as suggested by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin since a motion that captures his signature and seeking an enforcement of his fundamental human rights is dated Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



