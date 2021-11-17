Sosu sues IGP

Sosu has filed an injunction application against a police arrest

Police seeking to prosecute Madina MP on criminal charges

Francis-Xavier Sosu asks High Court to enforce his human rights



MP demands a restraining order against police from arresting him



The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Xavier- Francis Sosu has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service.



In the suit sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP is asking an Accra High Court to order for the enforcement of his right to freedom of movement, right to protest and demonstrate, right to personal liberty, right to freedom of expression and right against unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.



He is also asking for an order for Stay of all Criminal Investigations and proceedings by the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police against him.

The Madina MP after leading his constituents in a demonstration against bad roads on October 25, 2021, has had the police on his tail with charges of blocking roads and destruction of public property during the protest.



Having failed on more than one occasion to effect the MPs arrest, the Ghana Police Service has filed a criminal case against the MP who is a human rights lawyer.



He has yet to make an appearance in court on the matter. The Speaker of Parliament has written to the court sitting on the matter that he will not be able to be present at hearings as he is attending to Parliamentary duties outside the jurisdiction of the country.



In his suit filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, however, the MP has also asked for an injunction to restrain the police from arresting him until the final determination of his human rights action.



The MP’s case against the IGP is scheduled for hearing on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Read the full suit by Francis-Xavier Sosu against the Inspector General of Police below:







