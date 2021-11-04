Sosu to appear in court Monday as Police file charges over Madina protest

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina

The Police have filed charges against Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu over the protest which the Police say led to illegal road blockades and destruction of properties.

The MP, who has refused to respond to Police invitation, is expected to appear in court on November 8, 2021.



“The Police still stands by its position on the matter and the MP is expected to appear in court on November 8 over the charges we have filed against him. We maintain that we have behaved in a manner consistent with democratic principles and in line with democracy such as ours,” Director of Public Affairs for the Police ACP Kwasi Ofori told Starr News Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday.



The Madina MP had complained on the floor of Parliament about how he was manhandled by the Police when he was about addressing his constituents who were demonstrating over bad roads in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has denied reports that officers were dispatched to arrest Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu while he was at church today.



According to the Police, the plained-clothed officers who may have been seen at the MP’s church were there to gather intelligence and not to arrest him.



The Police further stated that the lawmaker has been invited to assist in investigations over an illegal road blockade during a protest over bad roads in the area last Tuesday.