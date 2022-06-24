Soul Clinic International School graduates 14th IGCSE batch

One of the students receiving her certificate

The Soul Clinic International School on Friday 17th June 2022 honored excellence.

The private institution in a ceremony held at the school premises graduated 31 finalists of this year’s Cambridge International General Certifications Exams.



The ceremony was witnessed by parents and well-wishers of the graduates, school teacher, faculty and management.



The event was planned by the graduating class and organized by the school, as has become a norm.



During the occasion, the head boy Edward Yaw Nketia Opoku stated that he was very proud to have held the position.



‘It’s been four years since I became a Soul Clinican and I have experienced progressive growth every step of the way’, he said.

The graduating class also launched a yearbook to commemorate their time at the school.



The document highlighted the milestones and memories made and was outdoored by the yearbook committee, led by Miss Liz Azemba.



In a speech, the Valedictorian stated that he could still remember how shy and reticent he was when he first arrived at the school at age thirteen.



“I got more friends for life than I’ve bargained for, and I love every second I’ve spent building these relationships”, Zion Arewa stated.



Speaking to a director of the school, she stated that the group of finalists defied all odds.

“Some turned their academic challenges to triumphs! They have left a great legacy in SCIS.”, Madam Marcia McCauley remarked, before urging the graduates to continue to sparkle.







