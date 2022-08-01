South Africa pays in a month; why does it take months to pay new teachers in Ghana? – Kofi Asare asks

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has bemoaned the unusually long delays in paying newly posted teachers in Ghana.

According to him, the situation in Ghana sharply contrasts with what is happening in other African countries.



"So what at all is this bureaucracy that delays the payment of a newly posted teacher's salary for 6 months or more that cannot be solved?



"Why do newly posted teachers in South Africa receive salary in month 1; Kenya, Sierra Leone by month 3, and yet in Ghana, the gateway to Africa, over 6 months?



"In Kenya, for instance, as soon as the receiving school principal files returns to the Teachers Service Commission acknowledging posting and receipt of the new teacher, salary arrives; and this does not take more than 3 months," he wrote in a Facebook post.



Government, in various instances, has touted an improvement in the delay in payment to new teachers. According to the government, the situation has rather improved from what used to be a year of wait for newly posted teachers to just under six months.

But according to Kofi Asare, such improvement cannot be touted as progress.



"While I appreciate salaries used to delay for a year in the past, I refuse to accept 6-7 months as progress we must be comfortable with in 2022," he added.



