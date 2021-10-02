South Dayi DCE nominee approved, polls 100 percent votes

Godwin Dzadzawa Kwame (middle) is the approved DCE nominee

Source: GNA

Mr Godwin Dzadzawa Kwame, the President's nominee for the South Dayi District Chief Executive, has been unanimously approved by Assembly members.

He polled 31 "Yes" votes out of 31 votes cast representing 100 percent.



Mr Dzadzawa, before his nomination and approval, was the Presiding Member of the South Dayi District Assembly.



In his address, Mr Dzadzawa said his tenure of office would see close collaboration with the MP, traditional authorities, Assembly members, and all staff of the South Dayi District.



He said he would collaborate with the MP in the effective joint use of the Common Fund towards the improvement of the living standards of the people.



The elected DCE commended efforts of the Volta Regional Minister to ensure the District had a Chief Executive who would spearhead developmental affairs.

"I want to assure you that, I would work closely with my Assembly members especially the in-coming Presiding Member towards the development of the Assembly."



He said his focus and priority for the period would be on job creation, poverty reduction, and improved service delivery to the communities.



"I would also contribute to improving on the local economic development of the District.



"As most of our citizens are into farming, fishing, and trading, the private sector would be supported to contribute towards job creation and poverty reduction in the District."



He promised to run a transparent, open, and accountable administration during his tenure.

Mr Dzadzawa said in the preparation of the Medium Term Development Plan of the District, priority would be given to important sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation, roads, and infrastructure development.



"Specific programmes and projects would be introduced for implementation for these sectors to support the Agenda of government."



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister noted that he had a good working relationship with the MP of the South Dayi Constituency.



Mr Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency, noted that the Constituency was facing a lot of challenges that needed to be addressed.



He said the challenges could be addressed if there was unity among all stakeholders within the District.

Mr Defeamekpor noted that the District which was along the Eastern Corridor Road needed more development projects.



He said it was good that contractors had returned to carry out construction works on the road.



Madam Felicia Gandedzi, South Dayi Magistrate sworn the elected DCE into office.



Traditional and religious leaders, NPP executives and members, and Assembly staff witnessed the event held at Kpeve.









