South Dayi residents urged to avail themselves to be counted

The population census is being carried out across the country

Source: GNA

Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, District Chief Executive (DCE), for South Dayi, has asked residents in the District to participate in the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHC) for the country to have the needed data to enhance its growth.

He said the census was a national exercise and had nothing to do with politics, therefore, they should endeavour to avail themselves to be counted and ensure none of their relations was left out.



Mr Mallet, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said accurate and reliable data was a major contributing factor to accelerating socio-economic development.



The DCE said his outfit would continue to sensitise the public on the relevance of the exercise and the need for all to get involved, saying, he expected a 100 per cent count of the people in the district.



He appealed to traditional and religious leaders to get involved in educating the people, and also encouraged them to partake in the exercise.

Mr Mallet implored enumerators to adhere to rules and regulations governing the exercise and ensure they delivered effectively on their mandate as field officers.



Mr Sylvanus Tetteh, the District Census Officer, said the exercise was progressing smoothly without any challenge and expressed hope that every single person living in the district would be counted by the end of the exercise.



He appealed to the public to cooperate with the field officers by providing them with the necessary information so that the needed objective of the census would be achieved.