South Dayi targets planting 10 acres of trees this year 

South Dayi DCE Godwin Kwame Dadzawa (in green T-shirt)

Source: GNA

The South Dayi district in the Volta region is to plant a total of 10 acres of trees this year to beautify and protect the environment, Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, the District Chief Executive, has said.

He said the project is the continuation of the Green Ghana Tree Planting exercise, aimed towards addressing the negative impact of climate change, restoration of the degraded landscape and increasing the country's vegetation cover for a healthy environment.



The DCE who said this during a tree planting exercise near the assembly's office at Kpeve, noted that the district had so far planted about three acres of trees including ofram, mahogany, teak, iron wood tree, and bauhinia species.



He said the Assembly planted one acre of trees on the Green Ghana Day, adding that, trees remained key to the existence of humanity.



He reiterated that preserving the country's forest cover was necessary to secure the future.



Mr Dadzawa said the exercise aimed to create awareness among the populace on the importance of trees and to revive their communal spirit towards safeguarding the environment through afforestation and reforestation.



The DCE underscored the need for the citizens to continue to plant trees beyond the Green Ghana Day to contribute to a greener future of the country.

He called for a collaborative effort to deal with the massive destruction of forest cover and prescribed stiffer punishment against people who engage in indiscriminate felling of trees.



Mr Dadzawa charged assembly members to ensure that trees planted within their electoral areas were properly nurtured.



Mr Churchill Oforikumah, Assembly Member for Peki-Dzogbati said the benefits of trees to humanity could not be underestimated, hence conscious effort must be made to protect and preserve them.



He said the electoral areas would from subsequent weeks undertake a tree planting exercise starting from the Evangelical Presbyterian Primary and D/A Junior High Schools to serve as windbreak.



Mr Enock Dzadzra, the District Director of Agriculture, said about 80 per cent of trees planted last year were doing well.



He said they were engaging the people on how best to properly maintained the trees and was optimistic that the survival percentage of this year’s exercise would increase.