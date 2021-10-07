South Tongu District Assembly confirms DCE Nominee

Majority of the president's MMDCE nominees have been approved by their respective Assemblies

Source: GNA

Members of the South Tongu District Assembly have confirmed Mr. Seth Kwasi Agbi, as the new District Chief Executive (DCE).

A total of 57 assembly members present voted for the nominee while seven voted against him.



Mr Agbi in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to serve the district.



He said the support and confirmation have proven that the assembly members would give him the necessary assistance to build South Tongu.



"South Tongu has been the "Mother" district for all the Tongu districts and we must showcase this through our developmental facilities and projects in the district," he said.



Mr Agbi said his administration would engage the chiefs in the development of the district, since the chiefs serve as the gateway to the district.

"I have started meeting some Chiefs to inform them about my plan for the district since I would need their support and advice in executing most projects," he said.



He added that efforts would also be put in place for South Tongu to be declared as a municipal soon.



Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, the member of Parliament for South Tongu, said the confirmed DCE had his support for the development of the district and asked every individual to contribute his or her quota as well.



In attendance was the Volta Regional Minister, the South Tongu Member of Parliament and Chiefs from the various traditional councils in the district.