Sowutuom police arrests 'spiderman' over death of 73-year-old man

The suspect known as Solomon Kwame Boadu was found in the ceiling of the deceased

The Sowutuom police command has arrested one Solomon Kwame Boadu in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old-man in the area.

The police received a report from a complainant on Monday evening, 28th June 2021 that they heard the victim, identified as Kwesi Wiafe, screaming for help, saying he was being killed and needed police assistance.



The police, together with the complainant, quickly proceeded to the scene and met the deceased lying in a puddle of blood with multiple cuts on his head.



A search in the house of the victim led to the arrest of the suspect, who hid in the ceiling of the room.

The suspect was taken to the station after he led the police to retrieve the pistol he used in the murder of the deceased.



The body has been conveyed to the police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.