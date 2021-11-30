'Spare' driver jailed four years over auto theft

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing

Daniel Agyei, a driver has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court for stealing a Toyota Fish vehicle valued at GHS50,000.

Agyei, 18, was given the vehicle by the complainant as "spare" and he was to make his daily sales to the complainant.



Accused however ended up taking out some parts of the vehicle and abandoned the same which was to be sold as scrap.



Handing down the sentence, the Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that it considered his plea of guilt, his age and the fact that the vehicle was retrieved although it was in a terrible condition.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Maxwell narrated that the complainant was Veronica Maccarthy.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the accused resided at Abondakari, near Ashalley Botwe in Accra.



On November 13, this year, at about 6:20am, the complainant was not feeling well and she gave her Toyota Fish vehicle with registration number GG 2016-19 to Agyei to drive as a "spare driver" and render sales in the evening.



The prosecution said the following day, the accused at about 6:30 am refused to send the vehicle and sales to the complainant.



Prosecution said the complainant searched everywhere including the various lorry stations for the accused and vehicle but to no avail.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said a report was made to the Police at Madina and wireless messages were sent across.

Based on the description given by the Police through its wireless message, Agyei was arrested by Ashaiman Police Patrol Team and escorted to the Madina Police Station.



During interrogation, the accused told the Police that he intended to sell the vehicle as scrap to scrap dealers at Ashiaman.



According to him, he has removed the seats from the vehicle.