Spare parts thief forced to clear chocked gutters as punishment

A photo of the suspected thief desilting a gutter

A man believed to be in his 30s has been arrested at Mankessim in the Central Region for stealing car spare parts.

He was forced to desilt gutters in the area where he stole as part of his punishment.



The suspect is said to be fond of stealing car spare parts in Mankessim and its environs and has been in police custody several times.

He was arrested and beaten by residents and fastened to a light pole from 3:30 am to 8:00 before he was untied and ordered to clean chocked gutters in the area.



The suspect was later handed over to Mankessim Police for investigation.