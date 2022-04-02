Speak French in addition to your indigenous languages – French Ambassador

Anne Sophie-Ave, French Ambassador to Ghana

The Ambassador of France to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé has added her voice to the call on Ghanaians to master the use of the French language considering the fact that the country is surrounded by French-speaking countries.

According to her, knowing how to speak the French language can help deepen the trade ties between Ghana and its Francophone neighbors.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS on the occasion of the 2022 edition of the UN French Language Day, the International Francophonie Day, and La Francophonie Week celebrated in March annually, she stressed how the French language is cherished not only by France but other countries in the world.



“…you are surrounded by Francophone countries and it is a matter of being able to trade and work with your neighbors. Thus, speaking French and being Bilingual French-English on top of all the regional languages that you already speak, will really make a difference,” she said.



She noted that Francophone is actually not only for French-speaking countries but for every individual in the world.



Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé indicated many poets and writers around the globe have chosen French to express their arts and “keeping the French language vivid is keeping an access to these creative arts, literature and books and poetry and songs and enabling it to get through many people.”

Living in a Bilingual Ghana



Meanwhile, Ghana is currently making strides in the teaching and learning of the French language. This is because of the various structures it has been put in place to help with the study of the language.



The country seems to be on its way to achieving the goal of living one day in a “bilingual Ghana, that is English and French, together with our own indigenous languages.”



This goal was revealed by President Akufo-Addo during La Francophonie Summit in 2018.



In order to help Ghana achieve that goal, Her Excellency Ann Sophie Avé said her outfit is helping by teaching French teachers using video and bringing some native French teachers to tutor French in Ghana.

She further indicated that in order to strengthen the teaching of the French Language in Ghana, Ghanaians’ desire to speak French must be stirred up to motivate them to pursue the learning of the language.



She adds that they must be given some insights into what they could do if they spoke French explaining that undertaking exchange programmes between a Francophone class and a Ghanaian class can also help achieve results.



She stressed that raising the appetite of Ghanaians in this manner contributes to making the teaching of the French Language fun and this she said will help those learning the language to always remember what they are being taught.