Speak against LGBTQI+ if you’re a true Muslim-MP to Veep

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has thrown a challenge at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be bold and speak against the activities of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex plus (LGBTQI+).

The MP said if the second gentleman of the land is indeed a true Muslim, he must speak against LGBTQI+.



To him, the Vice President must speak against the evil practice if indeed he wants to take over from Nana Akuffo Addo as their party’s next flagbearer.



He posited that if Vice President Bawumia is a true Muslim and believes in Islam, then he must condemn the LGBTQI+ activities. The Chief Imam has spoken against it, and I dare the Vice President to speak against it.

The legislator asserted that the activities of LGBTQI+ are a threat to family values, and every well-meaning Ghanaian must stand up against it.



He further opined that the advocacy by LGBTQI+ people gained prominence in Ghana after President Akufo-Addo claimed that there was not enough advocacy by groups in Ghana compared to the western world.