Speak against NPP’s insensitivities in government – Group

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself the Patriots for Ghana Movement has called on all disappointed and dissatisfied members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to speak out against the gross mismanagement of the economy by the government to salvage the image of the party.

According to the group, there is a need for all party supporters who are dissatisfied with the work of the Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia-led administration to voice their concerns.



The group made the call in a statement signed by Charles Nyame, the group’s General Secretary.



The Patriot for Ghana Movement said its membership is made up of a group of objective and patriotic-minded Ghanaians who are members of the NPP but are now dissatisfied and disappointed with the NPP and the Akufo-Addo-Dr Bawumia-led government owing to the following:



1. The self-imposed leadership has been orchestrated by some national, and regional party executives in the ongoing party elections to the extent of gross impunity to disregard the NPP’s constitution and legal processes, all with the focus of capturing the party for Akufo-Addo –Bawumia cohorts.



2. The negative use of the NPP brand for state capture in the parochial interest of the family and friends of the Akufo-Addo –Bawumia government.

3. The deliberate neglect of competent patriotic party members who may put the interest of the country first from the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.



4. The gross substantiated state asset-grabbing nature of most friends and family and appointees of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led NPP government.



5. The deliberate mismanagement of the country’s economy that has led Ghana into bankruptcy for IMF bailout



6. The automatic disqualification and sponsored dethronement of key competent party members during the party’s parliamentary primaries without recourse to the party’s constitution which subsequently rendered the party into woeful defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The statement said in the light of the above-stated reasons, “some dissatisfied members of the party, the likes of Mr Kennedy Agyepong, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, Mr Kwame Piani, Dr Arthur Kennedy, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and many others have put their patriotism above love for NPP in their recent public statement which condemns the bad practices in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.