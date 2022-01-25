Speaker Bagbin ‘drips’ in Kente and crown to parliament

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The speaker of parliament has broken the norm by showing up for the second session dressed as a traditional chief.

Alban Bagbin’s entry into the chamber was met with chants from the minority side of the house as his usual ceremonial outfit was ‘missing’ and in place, he had donned the traditional Kente over a white short-sleeved shirt with a chief’s crown.



He has since been speaking about the need to promote traditional wear in the house and encouraging members of the house to wear traditional wear for sittings.



This is the first sitting since the house went on recess during the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2021.



