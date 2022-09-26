Speaker Bagbin has not resigned from GBA – Law Society of Ghana

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Law Society of Ghana (LSG) has said the Speaker of Parliament has not resigned from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) contrary to earlier reports.

According to the press statement from the LSG, Speaker Alban Bagbin merely raised concerns about the current state of GBA, while expressing hope that there will be significant changes that will improve the reputation of the association.



“It must be placed on record that nowhere in the Speaker’s welcoming remarks during our visit did he ever state that he has resigned from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



“In his remarks, he expressed in strong words his revulsion about the state of the GBA and wishes to see a change for a better Bar Association committed to the aims, objectives and ethics as captured and practised globally,” a statement signed by LSG’s acting President, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



It was earlier reported that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had withdrawn his membership from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



Per the earlier details, Mr. Bagbin had said that a lot of people were worried about the state of GBA and their actions.

” I am no longer a member of GBA,” he is said to have noted while explaining tha he did not seem to benefit from the association.



Speaker Bagbin said the GBA has now become an association of elites, stressing that he used to pay his dues “religiously” but got to know that any lawyer that attended the public tribunal was not recognized and thus his interest in GBA diminished.



