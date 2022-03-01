Speaker Bagbin is the best for 2024 - NDC branch executives

Alban Bagbin

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, have named Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as the best person to lead the NDC into the 2024 elections.

At a news conference in Accra, the executives, led by Mr. Francis Anyidoho, secretary of the Down City branch of the party, said the Speaker is also the best alternative to former President John Mahama in respect of the next election.



“As we speak now, the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is the face of the NDC both in Parliament and across the country and if the rapport and respect that he has been commanding from the people is anything to go by, then we say that we have an already made presidential candidate for 2024,” Mr. Anyidoho told the press.



He was flanked at the press conference by the Chairman for the Down City Branch, Mr. Joseph Amekortu.



“The Rt. Hon. Speaker does not also come with the kind of baggage that our previous presidential candidate, John Mahama, carried, meaning it will be easy to sell him to the electorate who are eager to vote out the Akufo-Addo government,” Francis Anyidoho said.



He also presented what he called, “the exceptionally rich credentials of Rt. Hon. Bagbin to buttress his point.”

He pointed out that Speaker Bagbin has been the longest serving MP in the history of Ghana before his election as Speaker of Parliament having represented Nadowli West and later, Nadowli-Kaleo, from 1992 until he voluntarily stepped aside in 2020.



Many people do not know, but in 2006, Hon. Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries. He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.”



Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills. He was also the Majority Leader of Parliament under President Mahama's tenure of office, and the best minority leader in the history of the country.



He succeeded Benjamin Kunbuor, who was appointed as the Minister of Defense.



He also served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from January 2017 to January 2021.

“We strongly believe that the presidential dream of such an honourable man should not die and that the time has come for the NDC to provide the ticket for one of our very best to lead us to victory in 2024,” Francis Anyidoho said.



On his part, the Down City Branch Chairman, Joseph Amekortu, said Rt. Hon. Bagbin ought to have been elected by the NDC to lead the party in 2020, however, the Speaker had not toured the whole country as was needed.



“If he had touched all bases in the party, we believe he would have succeeded in winning the hearts of the majority of branch executives and led us to victory in 2020, but the timing of providence is everything, he is a member of parliamentarians for global action and has received many international and local awards because of his rich experience in governance and leadership.



Speaker Bagbin is very brilliant and has helped the country in diverse ways, he is very popular, courageous, God fearing and with him as 2024 flag bearer of NDC, we can easily win power for at least 8 years, he is not the type who will neglect party executives and appoint outsiders.” Mr. Amekortu said to a thunderous applause.