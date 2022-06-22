Speaker Bagbin leads NDC delegation to funeral of late NDC activist

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has become the toast of members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema after he ensured a late party communicator was given a funeral and a burial.

Many family members and colleagues of the late William Majesty Mensah have been thankful for the casket, money and other expenses that the Speaker bore for his funeral and interment over the weekend.



The appreciation was first conveyed when the Speaker’s contributions were made known to mourners at the Aggrey Memorial School Park at Tema Community 2 on Saturday – there was over a minute-long ovation for the Rt. Hon. Bagbin.



“He has become what you can describe as a fatherly example in the NDC by his kind gesture and we in the family and the friends of Majesty are eternally grateful for his care,” said the Master of ceremonies at the funeral.



Majesty was a dedicated member of the NDC in the Tema West constituency branch of the party, where he functioned as a member of the party’s communication team. He died after battling a short illness.



According to revelations, Rt. Hon. Bagbin, who had been a personal mentor and friend to him had taken up his medical bills and visited him in hospital, expecting that he would heal and return home.



However, he lost the battle and died throwing his family into a sudden situation that could have proven distressing if the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament had not stepped in and basically paid for his funeral rites.

“As members of the NDC party, we stand on behalf of his family to thank the Rt. Hon. Speaker for his kindness through which he has provided a fatherly example for all of our leaders and elders in the NDC,” reiterated Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, one of the mourners at the funeral of Majesty.



Moshake who is also an executive member of the Tema East constituency branch of the NDC also used the opportunity to call on, “all leaders and fathers in the NDC, to learn from the fatherly example of Rt. Hon. Bagbin.”



In addition to Moshake, the cortege of mourners included Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC MP for Tema East, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, Hon. Joseph Akwerteh Tettey, alias Joe-T, MP for Kpone Katamanso, and Mr. Kweku Baako Jnr, an executive of Tema West NDC.



Others are Lawyer James Enu, aspiring NDC Parliamentary candidate for Tema West, Mr. Emmanuel Ankrah, Hajia Jemilatu Mohammed, former Parliamentary aspirant, Sissala East, Mr. Sammi Awuku, the NPP’s National Organizer and Mr Kwesi Poku Bosompem, the NPP’s Tema West Constituency Chairman.



Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin could not attend due to circumstances beyond his control. He however sent a delegation to represent him. That delegation was led by Hon. Joseph Naabu, former MP for Yunyoo, who was hailed by mourners for his brilliant speech.