Speaker Bagbin leads parliament to mourn Juliana Aidooh

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, over the weekend, led a cortege from Parliament to mourn former Majority Leader, Abraham Ossei

Aidooh, at a funeral for Hon. Ossei Aidooh’s wife in Tema, Community 11.



The Speaker was the cynosure of attention as he led the leadership of Parliament into the Immanuel Methodist Church in Tema to pay last respects to Mrs. Juliana Oparebea Aidoo, the late better half of Hon. Abraham Ossei Aidooh.



In the cortege of mourners from the legislature were first and second deputy speakers, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu with the various Whips.



Also in attendance were big names including Bosome Frehu MP, Nana Akwasi Boateng, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Akompreko Ohene Agyapong, Tema East MP, Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah and MP for



Tema Central, Hon. Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey.

Other notables were Ministers of State, including Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Hon. Amoako Atta, minister of roads, Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah-General Secretary of NDC, Mr. Kofi Brako alias KB, Board Member of TDC and a former MP for Tema Central, Deputy Ministers of State, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, executive member of Tema East NDC and executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Chief of Staff, Mrs. Frema Akosua Opare, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, an NPP guru, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, the immediate past chairman of Tema West NPP, the TMA Boss, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, members of the Tema TOR Tennis Club, legal luminaries such as Lawyer Richard Akpokavie and lawyer Sam Kyere were also in attendance. Likewise Rt. Hon. Ebenezer Begyina Sekyi Hughes, former Speaker of Parliament and respected Judges of the Superior Courts.



Mrs. Juliana Oparebea Aidooh was the life-long better half of lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh until she recently fell sick and unfortunately passed on to glory after a battle with illness.



She was 65 years old.



In addition to being a pillar behind Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh, a highly respected former Majority Leader and a founding patriarch of the ruling NPP in Tema, she was also a devoted Methodist Christian.

Also, she was the Diocesan President of the Immanuel Methodist Church at Tema Community 11 and has helped many people in diverse ways.



Tributes at her funeral retold a life of service, dedication and love while Mrs. Aidooh was on earth.



MPs particularly had fond memories of the woman who stuck by her husband’s side as he sowed the seeds of the NPP in Tema and went on to serve as one of the pioneering MPs of the harbour city.



Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party who were at the funeral to pay their last respects also mourned the loss of what they said was the grievous loss of their mother.