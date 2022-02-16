Speaker Bagbin worried over reoccurrence of judgement debts

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Bagbin has expressed some concerns over the reoccurrence judgement debts in the annual Auditor-General’s report.

He is further concerned with why the Minister of Finance has repeatedly failed to present to Parliament the requisite documents of contracts between the government and private entities.



The Speaker expressed these concerns when the Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Madam Ursula Owusu appeared before the House to respond to some questions relating to the government's acquisition of AirtelTigo, a telecommunications company.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George questioned the Minister about when the Ministry intends to comply with Article 181 clause 5 of the 1992 Constitution which requires Parliamentary approval before the government can go into such acquisitions.

The Minister, in her response, said her Ministry oversees the Telecommunications or Information Communication Technology sector of the economy in full compliance with the laws of the land, thus, will complete all legal and Constitutional processes and bring the acquisition of AirtelTigo before Parliament before the end of the year.



Not satisfied with her response, the MP for Ningo-Prampram pushed for the transaction between the two be brought to the floor of Parliament in the nearest possible time.