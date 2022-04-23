Speaker can receive petitions from non-parliamentarians – Majority leader insists

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says speakers everywhere in the world receive petitions from the citizenry

I didn’t know why Muntaka is challenging the Speakers authority to receive petitions from the public – MP



Muntaka challenges Alban Bagbin’s decision to refer 3 MPs to Privilege’s committee



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has insisted that the Speaker of Parliament can receive petitions from every Ghanaian and not only parliamentarians, contrary to assertions of the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.



According to him, speakers everywhere in the world receive petitions from the citizens and Ghana’s Speaker, Alban Bagbin, has been receiving petitions from Ghanaians on issues of national concern.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who made these remarks at a press briefing on Friday, April 4, added that he was at a loss at the decision of Muntaka to challenge the Bagbin’s referring a petition he received on absentee MPs to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

“The Speaker can receive petitions from outside… demonstrators come to parliament to present petitions, who do they intend to submit the petition to? The Speaker and because the speaker will ordinarily be presiding, he would oftentimes send the majority leader and the minority leader to go and receive the petition on his behalf and submit the petitions to him. Once we receive the petition we rely same to the Speaker without any comments.



“The Speaker receives such a petition the Speaker is within his remits, after perusing the document, to refer same to the appropriate committee for further investigations. So, when my colleague says that the Speaker can’t receive petitions I was wondering where he was deriving his strength from because be practice, by convention speakers everywhere in the world receive petitions,” he said.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak, to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.



Mubarak Muntaka filed a motion challenging the speaker's ruling, saying that it is only an MP who can start a procedure to remove a sitting MP per the rules.



Parliament is currently on recess and the Speaker, Alban Bagbin is expected to decide whether he will accept the motion by Muntaka when the house resumes.