Speaker directs Defense and Interior Committee to probe Islamic SHS chaos

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament to pay a working visit to the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi and appraise the Parliament with their findings.

The directive was after the Member of Parliament for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, in an urgent statement on the floor this morning, Tuesday, 14 June 2022, pushed for Parliament to investigate the incident that resulted in the collapse of 38 students after police personnel fired tear gas, warning shots and decided to use pepper spray on the students who had blocked the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road to protest frequent pedestrian knockdowns including their colleagues and teachers to draw attention to the road carnage in their vicinity.



Following the incident, the Ghana Police Service removed Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, who was acting regional commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah Apraku, from his position.



Two other officers, ACP George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer, and ACP Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander, have all been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Speaking in Parliament today, Speaker Bagbin directed the Committee on Defence and Interior to within one week furnish the house with its findings.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has assured parents, guardians, and the public of the safety of their wards in the school.



Twenty-two out of the 38 students who collapsed and were rushed to the hospital have been discharged and have joined their colleagues on campus.