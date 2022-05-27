0
Speaker directs Finance Minister to appear before Parliament and account for COVID-19 expenditure

Ken Ofori Atta 11.png Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has summoned Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before the House and account before them the funds received and used as Covid-19 expenditure.

The Speaker gave the directive after the House had failed to approve a 75 million Euros loan agreement between the government of Ghana and the European Investment Bank, EIB for the Covid-19 health response Ghana Project.

A group of Minority MPs led by the ranking member of the finance committee Cassiel Ato Forson were not happy as to why the Finance Minister had refused to account for the Covid-19 expenditure.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh on his part asked the Speaker to stand down the agreement.

The Speaker then stated that “I direct that the Minister of Finance appears before this House to account for all the monies that were approved for the utilization for the covid pandemic. It’s only then and only after that this motion will have an expression in this House to be approved or otherwise.”

