Speaker directs govt to present Airtel-Tigo acquisition deal before Parliament for approval

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the government to put before parliament the agreement for acquisition of Airtel-Tigo.



According to him, this will ensure that the agreement is well scrutinized to avoid judgment debt as it has become too many in recent times.



Mr Bagbin spoke on the back of the government's acquisition of Airtel-Tigo following the company’s financial challenges.



“…This is a notice to the Ministry of Finance, please take this seriously, the judgement debts are becoming too many for the country and I will not want to be a part of it. I will not work on any document... isn’t coming from government source. I know the legal implications and I will not risk that. I don’t want to leave this seat after that to be called to any agency to be investigated because of something.”

Mr Alban Bagbin indicated that he will not risk working with any document that is not coming from government



"Parliament doesn’t deal with entities that enter into agreement with government. We deal with government and so when you enter into those agreements with private sector or whatever, it will depend on your communication and the document that you will attach as the authentic document for our attention. I know why I'm saying this, so the Ministry of Finance kindly take note. We have given you a number of content to write officially to us, attaching agreements that the Minister has entered into with various industries for us to work on. As of today after one year, its not been done and we cannot depend on document from agencies as authentic document to work with," he emphasized.



Speaker's comments come after Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George accused the minister of failing to account for the agreement in the acquisition of Airtel-Tigo.



The sector minister however refuted claims of the Ningo-Prampram MP.



Ursula Owusu-Ekufful added the agreement will only be presented to parliament when finalized with the Finance Ministry and the Attorney General.