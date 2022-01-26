Speaker explains his new look, says it is an agenda to market made in Ghana parliament

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has explained the thinking that went into the decision to dress in traditional Kente cloths to president over the House on Tuesday January 25.

Mr Bagbin departed from the usual suit and tie wearing to put on traditional cloths and dressed like a Royal Majesty.



He said the practice of lawmakers and the Speaker wearing traditional attire is long over due.



“This is the Parliament of Ghana , it is a unique made in Ghana product and we must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.

“We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our parliament to set it apart from the colonial legacies of the British system.



” My outfit today, as the speaker, the presiding officer is to set the motion for that agenda. The practice of MPs decently dressed in traditional attire, led by the Speaker is long overdue.”