Speaker is not a headmaster to be marking register in parliament – NPP Chairman

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay

Blay says clerks are responsible for notifying Speaker about absenteeism

It is strange that somebody outside Parliament will petition Speaker, Blay



MP absenteeism is not peculiar to Ghana, NPP chairman



National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has bemoaned the decision of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to refer three MPs to the Privileges Committee of Parliament after a petition by a private individual.



He indicated that it is not the job of the speaker to be checking the attendance of MPs in the house and that the only person who can draw the speaker’s attention to the absenteeism of MPs is the Clerk of Parliament and not private individuals, asaaseradio.com reports.



The NPP Chairman added that it is only the members of parliament who can decide the action to take against MPs (Member of Parliament) who are absent themselves.



“… the Speaker is not a headmaster who is marking the register. If it comes to his notice through his clerk… I find it a little bit strange that somebody from outside; so, to speak, will come and petition.