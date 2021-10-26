Speaker of Parliament’s new look

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

• The 8th Parliament is back for its third sitting

• The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will be considered in this sitting



• Parliament went on recess in July 2021



The 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic has resumed its sitting for the year, the third of this meeting.



Parliament went on recess from its second sitting in July this year.



One of the highlights of the return of parliamentarians to the floor of the House is the new look of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



Although the Speaker isn’t one that is usually seen with a bushy-hair, he also usually doesn’t keep his cut as low as what we are seeing on our screens now.

The new ‘sakora’ look of the Speaker gives him a different look, at least, for as long as he has been the head of the legislative arm of government.



Among activities this sitting will be engaged in, is the presentation of the 2022 budget on November 15, 2021, by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



